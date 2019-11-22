Is Boman Irani's Finest Performance 3 Idiots' Viru Sahastrabuddhe?

Theatre, acting, voice-overs, photography, you name it and he’s done it. The multitalented Bollywood icon, Boman Irani, stepped his foot into the Indian film industry in 2003 with his debut film Darna Mana Hai. The film is an anthology horror also starring Saif Ali Khan. It is directed by Ram Gopal Verma. Later in 2003, Mr Irani was seen on the big screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS. Boman’s role as Dr JC Asthana earned him acclaim in the industry almost instantly. He also won a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Comedian.

Even as a kid, Boman Irani was fascinated by movies and would watch films at the Alexander Cinema after school. The actor’s father passed away six months before he was born. Until the age of 32, Irani would be seen working at the Namkeen shop on Grant road that his father had left behind.

ALSO READ:Boman Irani's Journey From Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. To Housefull 4

Boman Irani as Viru Sahastrabudhhe

Irani’s role in 3 idiots is loved by his massive fanbase. The role of Viru Sahastrabudhhe is opined to be Boman’s finest performance. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as students of the college whose dean is Boman Irani (Viru Sahastrabudhhe). Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Piya who is Viru’s younger daughter.

ALSO READ: Raipur Girl Perfects Mirror Writing After Being Inspired By '3 Idiots'

Viru Sahastrabuddhe is a man of pure control, regulations, and punctuality. He’s an epitome of discipline. Viru believes that you must always strive to be first because nobody remembers the second. One of his popular dialogues from the film is

“Life is a race. If you don’t run fast, you’ll get trampled.”

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor's Advice From The Past Appreciated By Boman Irani

One of the peculiarities of the character is that he does everything he can to save time. Viru Sahastrabuddhe writes with both hands simultaneously. He wears Velcro shirts to avoid wasting time in buttoning and unbuttoning them. His ties have a hook so that a minute or two is saved. His strict schedule is what’s dearest to him after his two daughters. Daily at 2 pm, Viru takes a 7 and a half minutes’ power nap during which his valet is ordered to groom him so that no extra time is wasted.

ALSO READ: Popular Sagittarius Celebrities: John, Riteish And Boman Irani

All the students, except Chattur (teacher’s pet), refer to Viru as Virus due to his undesirability. Boman’s exceptional portrayal of the character was highly praised. It won him a lot of recognition and the Filmfare award for Best Supporting Actor and a Star Screen Award for Best Actor in a negative role. The film went on to earn ₹392 Crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Release Date Of Pagalpanti Starring John Abraham, Shifted

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.