Boman Irani's Birthday: List Of The Best Boman Irani Movies You Must Check Out

Boman Irani is an Indian theatre and film actor. He is also a photographer and a professional voice artist. He is of Irani descent and has a firm footing in Bollywood now. After making his film debut with the 2003 anthology horror film Darna Mana Hai, Irani had his first commercial success with the 2003 comedy Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The actor is known for his roles in the popular movies 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, PK and many more.

The veteran actor has appeared in several Bollywood films now. He turned 60 today. On account of his birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his best roles in movies:

3 Idiots

This movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and was released in 2009. 3 Idiots was a commercial success and the movie also created a buzz among the audience during its run. The film tells the story of 3 friends who are pursuing engineering and are facing the pressures of it. Boman Irani played the role of Viru Sahastrabuddhe, the principal of an engineering college. His character was noted for his peculiar behaviour and obsessive-compulsive demeanour.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

This is another iconic film by Rajkumar Hirani with Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. tells the story of a notorious gangster who plans to pursue medical studies. Boman Irani played the role of the dean of the medical college. His role was widely praised by critics. He portrayed a sharp and strict professor with a constant urge to put Sanjay Dutt’s character in a lesser position.

PK

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK was released in 2014 starring Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie revolves around an alien who lands on earth and loses communication with its people. While he is on earth, he comes across the characters of Anushka Sharma and Boman Irani. There is a hilarious scene with Boman Irani and Aamir Khan where Boman explains to him about the uses of sexual protection and world population control.

