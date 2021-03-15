Bombay Begums' Anand Bhaskar On What His Band 'Anand Bhaskar Collective' Means To Him

Bombay Begums' music composer Anand Bhaskar is popular and known for his songs in the Amazon Prime Videos series Mirzapur. Anand is a part of the band called Anand Bhaskar collective. He recently talked about how he formed the band and all the effort that went into it. He also spoke about his experience of playing at a live on-stage event with the band after a year. Here's everything you need to know about the Anand Bhaskar collective.

Bombay Begums singer Anand Bhaskar opens up about his band

In an exclusive interview with RepublicWorld.com, Anand talked about how he formed his music band. He mentioned that he had started writing his original music when he realised he needed a band. He told his wife that the music he had written was tramp music and would be incomplete without a band. He added, "She suggested me to write the music and have a music producer produce the records for you. So, he would hire artists to record the music."

"The same thing happened, I wrote an album and the same people who played for it became the band members. That’s how Anand Bhaskar collective happened," he said. He shared that since then the band has undergone two changes. The first is that they have a new guitarist now who joined them two years ago. The second is that their original drummer had to fly to the US to complete his higher education in music. They were joined by a new drummer recently. Neelkanth Patel, Shishir Tao, Ajay Jayanthi, and Hrishi Giridhar are the present band members with Anand.

Anand on how he manages his independent work and the band

While talking about juggling between writing his own material and those for shows, Anand said, "Initially it wasn’t so difficult handling both. I wasn’t as busy as I am now. So initially it was easy for me to focus on my band and then focus on my singing work and all." His work is now divided into three business units, one where he sings his own songs and songs made by other composers, the second includes his composition work and the third is the work for the band.

He shared, "I am also responsible for my band. I must give them my precious time as they have all given over the years. I must make sure the band is well. The band means a lot to all of us. It’s my way to give it back to them. So, I must make time for them. There is no question as to how to make time for them, I must as it means so much to me too." Anand mentioned that the three aspects are of utmost importance to him.

"If there were no music in my life I would probably not exist. Music is that important for me. This is how important music was important to me even when I was jumping from an advertising agency to another agency to find a better job and better pay but that never happened," he added. He also shared his experience about their recent live gig where he said, "We realized that the audience was made up of people who were bored sitting at home, and this was their first concert as well. So, this was an exchange of energies that made us realize why we love what we do.''