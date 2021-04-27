Bombay HC Seeks Undertaking From Randhir, Rima Jain Over Rajiv Kapoor's Divorce Decree

The Bombay High Court on Monday has sought an undertaking from late actor Rajiv Kapoor's siblings Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain, that they would make reasonable efforts in order to locate and submit Rajiv Kapoor's divorce decree. The submission of the divorce decree was in relation to Rajiv Kapoor's property and assets, who passed away earlier this year, in February, without having a will. Here is everything you need to know about the ongoing proceedings and more.

Bombay HC seeks late Rajiv Kapoor’s Divorce decree

According to a report by The Madison Leader Gazette, Justice Gautam Patel, who was hearing a testamentary petition filed by Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain for letters of administration to the property and credits of their brother Rajiv, stated that Randhir and Rima would have to make reasonable efforts and locate as well as submit Rajiv Kapoor's divorce decree to the Registry. The petition also mentioned that Rajiv Kapoor married Aarti Sabharwal in the year 2001 and the couple got divorced two years later, in 2003.

Randhir Kapoor and Rima Jain's lawyer, Sharan Jagtiani stated that the registry department has asked them to submit the divorce decree and that both the siblings, Randhir and Rima do not know which family court had passed the divorce decree. Sharan further added that his clients were the only two legal heirs to Rajiv Kapoor's property and he sought dispensation to submit the divorce decree. Justice Gautam Patel stated that he was ready to dispense the submission of the divorce decree, only if the petitioners give an undertaking that they will make reasonable efforts to locate the divorce decree, and if found, it should be tendered to the Registry.

Rajiv Kapoor's death

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9, 2021. He was 58-years-old at the time of his demise. Rajiv reportedly suffered a massive cardiac arrest, following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, which was the closest medical facility near their residence in Chembur. The doctors declared Rajiv Kapoor dead on arrival. Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest among his three brothers Randhir, Rishi, and Rajiv, and sisters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain. His eldest sister Ritu Nanda and brother Rishi Kapoor passed away in January and April last year, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

Image Credits: Daboo Kapoor Instagram Account