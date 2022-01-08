Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Sridevi, Reveals 'both Had A Sweet Tooth'

Boney Kapoor joined the world of social media in November 2021 as he launched his Instagram account. Ever since he has been sharing unseen glimpses of his family online and fans simply cannot get enough. His most recent picture features him alongside his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor shares throwback picture with late wife Sridevi

Boney Kapoor took to his newly-launched Instagram account on Saturday and shared a glimpse into his life with his late wife and actor Sridevi. The picture saw the duo enjoying an ice cream, and Boney Kapoor revealed that they both 'had a sweet tooth'. He wrote, "We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have & me no control 😌" Sridevi breathed her last in February 2018 at the age of 54 and shocked her family, fans and the film fraternity.

Have look at picture here

Several fans headed to the comments section and hailed the happy couple. They flooded the comments with heart emoticons and expressed their love for the duo. A fan wrote, "Always love Sridevi ji❤️❤️❤️. She lives forever in everyone's heart❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Some also called the picture 'beautiful', while others referred to the late star as 'queen' as expressed how much they missed her.

This is not the first time Boney Kapoor has shared a picture with his late wife. He earlier posted a few glimpses into the couple's trip to Alaska in 1998. The duo was seen hugging each other as they protected themselves from the cold and donned warm clothes. The pictures received heaps of love from fans and followers online, who took to the comments section and showered Kapoor with positivity. Boney Kapoor also often shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other members of the family.

On the work front, the producer recently announced that the release of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai will be postponed owing to the COVID surge across the globe. He shared a note that mentioned that the decision was being taken for the 'safety and well-being" of the audience. It read, "Given the steep rise in covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalises."

(Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor/Instagram)