Boney Kapoor Wishes Brother Anil Kapoor On His Bday With A Nostalgic Pic From 'Judaai' Set

As the legendary Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor turns 65, many celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media and penned heartfelt notes on his birthday, Even the actor's brother and a renowned filmmaker, Boney Kapoor wished him a happy birthday while reminiscing a blissful piece of memory from their past.

Boney Kapoor goes down memory lane on Anil Kapoor's birthday

Boney Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and unveiled a nostalgic picture of himself in which he can be seen standing with his brother, Anil Kapoor. In the photo, Anil Kapoor can be seen wearing a loose shirt and a pair of black pants while Boney Kapoor sported an all-black look with a cool set of shades. In the caption, he mentioned that this photo was clicked on the sets of the movie, Judaai, in 1995. He further stated how Anil was 39 years and he was 40 years of age during that time while today, Anil looked better and fitter as he celebrated his birthday. He then wished the actor a happy birthday and hoped that he would continue to look younger with every passing year.

The caption read, "This was on the sets of ‘JUDAAI‘ in 1995 When he was 39yrs of age and I was 40. Today in 2021 24th December, he looks better & fitter as he celebrates his birthday. Many happy returns of the day, stay blessed and continue to look younger with every passing year." (sic)

Many fans took to Boney Kapoor's Instagram post and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor. many of them also praised him for his amazing performances in his movies while many others stated how they both looked cool in the photo. take a look at some of the fans reactions to Boney Kapoor's Instagram post.

On the other hand, even Arjun Kapoor penned a cute note on the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday and shared a couple of pictures revealing how everyone around the actor will get older but Anil will always stay young. Arjun Kapoor shared a series of old and new pictures and added Anil Kapoor's picture in each one while proving his point. In the caption, he stated, "Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!" (sic) Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@boney.kapoor