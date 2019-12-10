6 Indian Movies Inspired By The 'Queen Of Crime' Agatha Christie's Literary Works

Agatha Christie is an English-language writer, who is famous among bibliophiles for her iconic literary works. The icon, who is often hailed as the 'Queen of Crime', has given some of the best crime and mystery novels to the world. Time and again, her literary works have been turned into an inspiration for filmmakers. Here are five Indian movies, that seem to have borrowed the idea from Agatha's books.

Indian movies inspired by Agatha Christie's literary works

Chupi Chupi Aashey (1960)

This Bengali movie is reportedly based on Agatha's short story The Mousetrap. The classic Bengali film starring Tapati Ghosh, Prabhir Lahiri and Tarun Kumar in the lead, is a murder mystery revolving around the investigation of a murder. Directed by Premendra Mitra, the film was reportedly in the news for being highly influenced by Agatha's short story.

Gumnam (1965)

The Bollywood movie starring Manoj Kumar, Nanda, Pran, Helen, Mehmood, among others, in the lead, was reportedly one of the most successful movies of that year. Directed by Raja Nawathe, the film narrates the tale of seven strangers, who get stranded on a mansion, where a barbaric murderer is concocting a heinous plan. The film is reportedly based on Agatha's book And Then There Were None.

Dhund (1973)

The movie starring Navin Nischol, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa in the lead, narrates the tale of a wife, who murders her abusive husband and tries to hide the truth from an uninvited guest. Directed by BR Chopra, the movie is reportedly based on Agatha's book The Unexpected Guest.

Grandmaster (2012)

The Malayalam movie starring Mohanlal and Priyamani is, till today, considered to be one of the best suspense-thrillers to have released in the Malayalam movie industry. The popular Malayalam movie narrates the tale of a police officer, who is assigned on a strange murder case. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the movie is said to be loosely based on Agatha's book The A.B.C. Murders.

Shubho Mahurat (2003)

The Bengali movie starring Rakhee, Sharmila Tagore and Nandita Das in the lead, is considered to be one of the best works of director Rituparno Ghosh. The story of the Bengali movie revolves around the murder of a movie actor. The suspenseful Bengali movie is reportedly based on The Crack'd From Side To Side.

