Last Updated:

Ranvir Shorey, Other Stars Join 'Boycott China' Trend, Some Praise Trump For Stern Speech

Ranvir Shorey and other stars like Kamya Punjabi joined the 'Boycott China' trend. Some celebrities also praised Donald Trump for stern speech against China

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ranvir Shorey, other stars join 'Boycott China' trend, some praise Trump for stern speech

With the COVID-19 pandemic originating in China, there has been a section that has been taking on the country. Moreover, the tensions at the border in recent days, has made some Indians also vent out at China. As engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk sent a 'Boycott China’ clarion call, some of the celebrities of the film industry also echoed similar thoughts. 

READ: Harbhajan Singh Lashes Out At China After 'no New COVID-19 Cases' Report, Netizens Divided

Milind Soman became one of the first names to join, by uninstalling the Chinese app TikTok and used the hashtag #BoycottChineseProducts to lend his support to the initiative.

Even celebrities like Ranvir Shorey, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Kamya Punjabi posted strong statements amid the trend picking up on Twitter.

Actor Ranvir Shorey used the words ‘Bilkul. Beshaq’ (absolutely, undoubtedly) to use the hashtag #BoyCottChina, even using an expletive along with it.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandiliyaa urged all to be ‘responsible citizens’, and contribute to the progress of India, by becoming a part of the movement. He also posted a graphic where he pledged that he won’t buy Chinese products and that it was his mistake to use them till now.

READ: Trump Blames China For Over 100,000 Deaths In US, Resounds National Interest Motto

Actres Kamya responded to Milind Soman’s post, and urged people to use alternative instead of Chinese products and ‘be Indian buy India.’

Here are the posts

Meanwhile, some celebrities expressed their anger at China and praised United States of America President Donald Trump for his strong speech on Friday. Accusing the country of a ‘well-known pattern of misconduct’, he blamed China for over 1,00,000 deaths in USA, and announced anti-China measures like suspension of student visas. 

Producer Manish Mundra echoed views of Trump and sought the alienation of the country till they ‘mend their ways back to humanity.’ Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar hailed Trump for his ‘guts’ in taking on China, and questioned its lack of accountability for the pandemic. He urged the rest of the world to join in the isolation of the country.

Meanwhile, while USA leads the world in the number of cases and deaths, India overtook China for the first time in terms of fatalities. India is now inching towards the 5000-mark after 265 deaths were reported on Friday, while China’s toll stands at 4,638, with no new case reported on Thursday.

READ: Trump Announces Measures Against China Over COVID-19 Response And Hong Kong Security Law

READ: 'Uninstall Chinese Software, Boycott Hardware': Sonam Wangchuk's Clarion Call For Indians

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all