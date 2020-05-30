Ranvir Shorey, other stars join 'Boycott China' trend, some praise Trump for stern speech

With the COVID-19 pandemic originating in China, there has been a section that has been taking on the country. Moreover, the tensions at the border in recent days, has made some Indians also vent out at China. As engineer-turned-education reformer Sonam Wangchuk sent a 'Boycott China’ clarion call, some of the celebrities of the film industry also echoed similar thoughts.

Milind Soman became one of the first names to join, by uninstalling the Chinese app TikTok and used the hashtag #BoycottChineseProducts to lend his support to the initiative.

Even celebrities like Ranvir Shorey, Raaj Shaandilyaa and Kamya Punjabi posted strong statements amid the trend picking up on Twitter.

Actor Ranvir Shorey used the words ‘Bilkul. Beshaq’ (absolutely, undoubtedly) to use the hashtag #BoyCottChina, even using an expletive along with it.

Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandiliyaa urged all to be ‘responsible citizens’, and contribute to the progress of India, by becoming a part of the movement. He also posted a graphic where he pledged that he won’t buy Chinese products and that it was his mistake to use them till now.

Actres Kamya responded to Milind Soman’s post, and urged people to use alternative instead of Chinese products and ‘be Indian buy India.’

Here are the posts

I never had such apps on my phone. Would like to request all who have commercials attached with such chinese products to use alternative ðŸ™ðŸ»Be indian buy indian #BoycottChineseProducts https://t.co/Nyu4aGhxgy — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, some celebrities expressed their anger at China and praised United States of America President Donald Trump for his strong speech on Friday. Accusing the country of a ‘well-known pattern of misconduct’, he blamed China for over 1,00,000 deaths in USA, and announced anti-China measures like suspension of student visas.

Producer Manish Mundra echoed views of Trump and sought the alienation of the country till they ‘mend their ways back to humanity.’ Photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar hailed Trump for his ‘guts’ in taking on China, and questioned its lack of accountability for the pandemic. He urged the rest of the world to join in the isolation of the country.

You can make all the memes you want about Pres. Trump but you have to admire the guts he’s shown in taking on the Chinese govt.



Fact is they’ve shown no sense of accountability for the pandemic and someone needed to call them out.



Rest of the world should join in isolating them https://t.co/9PL3B9MDmt — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 30, 2020

#China should be made accountable and should be alienated until they mend ways back to Humanity. https://t.co/sGb0fgY9ku — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, while USA leads the world in the number of cases and deaths, India overtook China for the first time in terms of fatalities. India is now inching towards the 5000-mark after 265 deaths were reported on Friday, while China’s toll stands at 4,638, with no new case reported on Thursday.

