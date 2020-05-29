Harbhajan Singh lashes out at China after 'no new COVID-19 cases' report, netizens divided

There have been multiple unverified reports doing the rounds on the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it the virus originating from consuming bats in the wet markets of China, conspiracy theories surrounding China and the world, or it being leaked in a laboratory from China’s Wuhan, a section of netizens have been venting out at some of these factors online. Harbhajan Singh was the latest to do so when a report claimed that there were no new COVID cases reported in China on Thursday.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Reveals He Was Under Pressure After An Expensive Over In WT20 2007 Final

The cricketer was not pleased at all and angrily accused the country of a ‘plan’ to spread coronavirus to the world. The former Team India player wrote that the country was ‘happy and watching’ as countries around the world ‘suffered.' The off-spinner also termed them as ‘power hungry’ to make their economy ‘powerful’ by making masks and personal protective equipments.

Here’s the tweet:

This is what the plan was.. spread this corona virus in the whole world.. while everyone suffer with this they sit happy and watching..making PPE kits,mask etc for the whole world and making their economy powerful 😡😡 #powerhungry https://t.co/JYKsa6pzBO — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2020

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet received mixed response. Some agreed to his viewpoint, and slammed the country for hiding the news of the initial cases from the world, and some wanted the world to stop its ‘bullying nature.’

i dont think the virus was spread deliberately but yes initially they kept hiding it from the rest of the world was definitely a crime. — cricketncricket (@a4anubhav) May 29, 2020

I hope the world takes it seriously and stop China’s bullying nature. — Ravi (@iSooPii) May 29, 2020

yeah, he nailed it for sure 👊 — Anuj Sobti 297 (@297Anuj) May 29, 2020

However, a section was not pleased with the statement, accusing him of being an ‘amateur’, suggesting him to have some ‘responsiblity.’ Others felt he should not make such a comment without any proof, during the already tense situation. One wrote that blaming them was pointless and we should focus on India.

You being an educated cricketer talking like an amateur. At least do not charge up an already charged situation. Have some responsibility. — Darshan Chokhani (@DarshanChokhani) May 29, 2020

A very poor tweet. 💁‍♂️ — Krishnajith SRT (@KrishnajithKJ) May 29, 2020

Without proof can't blame anyone paji — Wasim🇮🇳 (@wazssssssz) May 29, 2020

Bhajji pa.... Great respect for you always.



But just blaming China won't help. Cannot prove anything. And they have always milked every opportunity. They did wonders in finishing the covid cases out of China.



We can only work for what we can do now... About India. — Kapil Gulechha (@kgulechha) May 29, 2020

READ: Harbhajan Singh Proud Of Virender Sehwag For Providing Free Food To Migrant Workers

As per official statistics, China managed to contain the virus after recording cases and deaths at an alarming rate, before it had spread to the other countries.

As per a report on PTI, India’s death toll surpassed that of China for the first time on Friday. With 4,706 fatalities, India went ahead of China’s reported toll of 4,638. India has reported 1,65,799 cases, while China has reported 84,106 cases.

READ: India's Coronavirus Death Toll Overtakes That Of China

READ: China Echoes India, Rejects '3rd Party Intervention' In Border Issues After Trump's Offer