Harbhajan Singh lashed out at China after 'no new COVID-19 cases' report. As the star cricketer accused the country of a 'plan', netizens had mixed responses

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at China after 'no new COVID-19 cases' report, netizens divided

There have been multiple unverified reports doing the rounds on the COVID-19 pandemic. Be it the virus originating from consuming bats in the wet markets of China, conspiracy theories surrounding China and the world, or it being leaked in a laboratory from China’s Wuhan, a section of netizens have been venting out at some of these factors online. Harbhajan Singh was the latest to do so when a report claimed that there were no new COVID cases reported in China on Thursday.

The cricketer was not pleased at all and angrily accused the country of a ‘plan’ to spread coronavirus to the world. The former Team India player wrote that the country was ‘happy and watching’ as countries around the world ‘suffered.' The off-spinner also termed them as ‘power hungry’ to make their economy ‘powerful’ by making masks and personal protective equipments.

Here’s the tweet:

Harbhajan Singh’s tweet received mixed response. Some agreed to his viewpoint, and slammed the country for hiding the news of the initial cases from the world, and some wanted the world to stop its ‘bullying nature.’  

However, a section was not pleased with the statement, accusing him of being an ‘amateur’, suggesting him to have some ‘responsiblity.’ Others felt he should not make such a comment without any proof, during the already tense situation. One wrote that blaming them was pointless and we should focus on India.

As per official statistics, China managed to contain the virus after recording cases and deaths at an alarming rate, before it had spread to the other countries. 

As per a report on PTI, India’s death toll surpassed that of China for the first time on Friday. With 4,706 fatalities, India went ahead of China’s reported toll of 4,638. India has reported 1,65,799 cases, while China has reported 84,106 cases. 

