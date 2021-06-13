Last Updated:

'Boycott Kareena' Trends On Twitter Over Alleged Rs 12 Cr 'Sita' Role; BJP Leaders React

'Boycott Kareena Khan' trended on No 1 on Twitter on Saturday over the actress allegedly demanding Rs 12 cr to play role of Sita. BJP leaders put their demands.

Joel Kurian
After Saif Ali Khan, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who faced the ire of a section of netizens on social media. While the former’s comments on Ravan and India during interviews related to Adipurush and Tanhaji respectively and work in controversial Tandav had irked Twitteratti, there was outrage against the latter over reports that she was asking Rs 12 crore to play the role of Sita in film. Netizens trended the hashtag ‘Boycott Kareena Khan’.

'Boycott Kareena Khan' trends on Twitter

Netizens stated that Kareena did not ‘deserve’ to play the role of Sita and wrote ‘shame on you’ for allegedly demanding Rs 12 crore. They also used terms like 'wrong number' and suggested names of actresses like Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut, while also remember Dipika Chikhlia's role in iconic Ramayan serial.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders also joined in the bandwagon. State spokesperson Gaurav Goel stated that if Kareena wished to do the role of ‘Sita mata’, she could go ahead but asked her, ‘can you follow the ideals of Sita mata?’ and 'make sacrifices like Sita had done for Lord Ram?'

Seemingly referring to 14th-century invader, he pointed out that ‘Taimur had tried to invade India. He killed people of India and tried to end Sanatan Dharma’.

He sought that Kareena changes the name of her son, Taimur if she wished to do the role.

BJP Haryana's social media head, Arun Yadav stated that he was not sure why ‘Bollywood and Khan gang was playing with the feelings of Hindus’ and asked if they had started 'enjoying hurting the sentiments'. He stated that there were many other  actresses who could play the role as they understood the principles of ‘Sanathan Dharma’. He also threatened that they would protest if the film releases and would not allow to release in India.

Meanwhile, Kareena welcomed her second child, a son in  February this year. On the professional front, she was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. She had hosted a radio show What Women Want last year. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

