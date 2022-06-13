Brahmastra: Chiranjeevi Lends His Voice To Telugu Version Of Ranbir-Alia Starrer's Trailer

The excitement and hype surrounding director Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra fueled after the makers piqued the curiosity of fans by unveiling the teaser. Ahead of the trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer much-awaited magnum opus on June 15, the makers shared another exciting update.

After creating a lot of buzz by revealing several motion posters, the makers of the film recently dropped in an exciting piece of news for the fans revealing that Chiranjeevi will play a major role in the film. Read further ahead to know more about his role.

Brahmastra makers team up with Chiranjeevi for something exciting

Brahmastra makers took to their official Instagram handle and shared a delightful piece of news for the fans in which they stated that the superstar Chiranjeevi has been roped in to lend his voice for the Telugu version of the film. They even shared a video clip depicting how the superstar was welcomed by the Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji to the studio while adding a glimpse of the former dubbing for the film.

The caption read, “Brahmāstra gets the power of Chiranjeevi Garu’s voice for its release in Telugu! We are grateful to the Megastar for being a part of Brahmāstra in this very special way. Watch out for his voice and for our Trailer on June 15th!” (sic) watch the full video ahead-

As per a report by the leading publication, the film is a pan-India product being made by the Hindi Film Industry and the team is leaving no stone unturned to plan the promotional events of the sci-fi fantasy drama. The source further shared that while SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in four different South Indian Languages, the talks are on with Chiranjeevi for some special association.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy among others in key roles. If various media reports are to be believed then Ayan Mukerji recently flew down to Hyderabad for a special meeting with Chiranjeevi to discuss his association with the movie.

The upcoming drama, which took almost five years to complete, has been under the spotlight ever since the makers had announced the big-budget film. The teaser of Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra gave the audience a quick glimpse of Mouni Roy's character from the film ahead of its release. Her look from the film reminded fans of Scarlett Witch from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Apart from Roy, the teaser also gave fans a glimpse into the first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and the chemistry between Ranbir and Alia. The film is slated to release theatrically on September 9, 2022.

