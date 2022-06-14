'Brahmastra': Mouni Roy Looks Terrific As Queen Of Darkness 'Junoon' In Latest Poster

With just a day ahead of Brahmastra's trailer launch, makers have dropped actor Mouni Roy's character poster, which looks all things intense. Mouni appears as Junoon, the 'mysterious queen of darkness' or the 'leader of the dark forces' in a pure devilish avatar. Introducing her character, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji stated that Junoon will be a major highlight of the film.

He said that while Mouni has a 'special appearance' in Brahmastra, she will be a 'surprise package' for everyone. Meanwhile, makers have previously revealed character posters of the ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

Mouni Roy looks fierce as Brahmastra's queen of darkness 'Junoon'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, June 14, Ayan Mukerji dropped the poster where Mouni looks terrific in an all-black avatar with sparkling red eyes. In the caption, Ayan mentioned, "JUNOON. A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni’s Performance as Junoon. Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie!"

Recalling his first meeting with the Naagin actor, Ayan added, "My first meeting with her, I offered her a ‘special appearance’ in Brahmāstra. Eventually, she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!" Take a look.

Mouni also mentioned how her character has come to fruition after years of anticipation. "After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality," she wrote. Prior to Mouni's character, superstar Nagarjuna was introduced as the artist Anish, who holds the 'Nandi Astra' in his hands.

Ayan wrote of his association with the movie, "He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie!" For the uninitiated, Brahmastra is slated to release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

