'Brahmastra': Nagarjuna's 'Anish' Looks Fierce With His Nandi Astra In Character Poster

After unveiling character posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra makers have finally treated fans with Nagarjuna's first official look as the artist Anish. The actor looks fierce with a blood-smeared face, holding the power of the Nandi Astra. Director Ayan Mukerji dropped the character poster while lauding Nagarjuna as a 'gentleman with the warmest of hearts'. He further penned a heartfelt note for the superstar, claiming that his 'Nandi Astra' will be one of the film's highlights.

Nagarjuna looks fierce with his Nandi Astra in Brahmastra's character poster

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, June 11, Ayan dropped the poster where Nagarjuna is seen in a fierce avatar with bruises all over his face. The actor packs a punch, with a powerful light igniting from one of his fists. In the caution, he wrote, "ARTIST ANISH & HIS NANDI ASTRA. When I grow up (finally), I would want to be like Nagarjuna Garu (Nag Sir, to me) - A gentleman with the warmest of hearts!!"

Ayan continued, "He entered the world of Brahmāstra and gave his fierce intensity to our movie; touched our entire crew with his kindness and generosity; and greatly added to our dream - of creating a truly pan-India movie experience with Brahmāstra! His Nandi Astra, in my opinion, is one of the highlights of our movie! Some of that, in our Trailer on June 15th!!" Take a look.

His poster comes days after the makers introduced Amitabh Bachchan as 'Guru', who held the mighty sword of light in his hands. Narrating his interaction with the superstar, Ayan mentioned in the caption, "Since my first meeting with Mr Bachchan in 2016 to discuss Brahmāstra, he has always said that he loved the concept of this venture - Ancient Indian Astras which are protected in India Today! This blend of ancient Indian Spirituality and modern India - had really appealed to him, and to my great fortune, he agreed to be a part of Brahmāstra..."

The film, which also stars Mouni Roy in a pivotal role, is all set to release theatrically in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AYAN_MUKERJI)