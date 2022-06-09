Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial. The shooting of the untitled project is reportedly currently underway in Spain where both the actors are shooting together. Since the venture's announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together on the screen.

Over the past few months, clips from the sets of the actors filming scenes together have made rounds on the internet. Adding to the hype, a new clip has emerged from the sets in Spain where the duo appears to be shooting for a romantic scene.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shoot a romantic scene in Spain

A video shared by a fan account dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram showed the duo filming a romantic scene with a choreographer. The 39-year-old actor, who is also gearing up for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, can be seen practising the scene with the choreographer. He was dressed in an all-white breezy outfit.

On the other hand, the 35-year-old, stood in the shade as she observed them. The Aashiqui 2 actor wore a yellow dress matching the Summer vibes of Spain.

Fans were ecstatic to see a glimpse of the two actors romancing on-screen for the first time. A fan commented, ''Two cuties in one movie I would love to see,'' while another wrote, ''I am so excited both of you together.''

Not many details have been disclosed regarding Luv Ranjan's upcoming project with Ranbir and Shraddha. The Baaghi actor had taken to her social media handle to announce the untitled venture with Luv Ranjan by writing, ''Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023! Produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Also starring Dimple Kapadia & Boney Kapoor."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, with whom he recently tied the knot, along with seasoned actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The trailer of the movie is set to release on June 15, 2022.

