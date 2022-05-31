Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji have given two hit films in the past, which were highly praised by fans. The director-actor duo are now all set to amaze viewers with their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The forthcoming movie also stars Alia Bhatt and will mark the Bollywood couple's maiden collaboration. While the movie is a few months away from its release, its makers have seemingly begun its promotion as they were recently spotted receiving a grand welcome in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently reached Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for a special announcement about Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva. As the three celebs reached the airport, they were welcomed with rose petals while their fans cheered for them. As Ranbir Kapoor greeted his fans from his car's sunroof, he was presented with a massive garland made with flowers through a crane. The actor waved and joined hands while greeting his fans. Take a look.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of 2022 as it will mark the maiden collaboration between Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The mythological drama is touted to be one of its kind and will take viewers to a new world Astraverse. The makers of the movie wrapped its first part after five years of shooting. After wrapping the film in Varanasi, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!!" "Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come!" he added.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the film is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Dharma Productions is bankrolling it. SS Rajamouli will present the film's Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam versions. Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy and is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla/Varinder Chawla