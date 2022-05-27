'Brahmastra': SS Rajamouli Shares Telugu Version Of 'Kesariya' Song, 'Kumkumala'; Watch

Much loved Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the highly anticipated film Brahmastra. The film traces the journey of Shiva played by Ranbir in the world of Astras as he discovers he is the Divine Hero of the universe. The first look poster and the teaser song Kesariya have already fueled fans' excitement levels.

As Kesariya's teaser garnered love from all corners from Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva. Recently, the makers treated fans with the Telugu version of Kesariya song called Kumkumala.

SS Rajamouli unveils the Telugu version of Kesariya song

On Friday, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli took to his Instagram handle and shared the song. The Telugu version is crooned by renowned singer Sid Sriram while the lyrics are penned by veteran lyricist Chandrabose whose recent hits include Pushpa and RRR.

Take a look at Rajamouli's Instagram post -

Check out the full song here-

More about Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The upcoming film will feature an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. As the title suggests, it is the first of a series — a trilogy to be precise — and is said to be the start of a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brahmastra will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India. The Brahmansh safeguards these weapons along with the most deadly one - the Brahmastra.