'Brahmastra' Swamped With Poor Reviews; Mega Spectacle Heading For Disaster?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra has been facing severe backlash from the netizens soon after the makers began unveiling details of the project. While the hashtag ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ is still trending on Twitter, the majority of the audience decided not to visit the theatres on 9 September amid the ongoing ‘boycott’ Bollywood trend. Soon after the movie hit the screens, people began sharing visuals of empty theatres along with negative reviews for the film.

Crisis hits Bollywood as Brahmastra gets massive negative reviews

Despite all the hype and overdone promotions by the cast of the film including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and others, it is quite evident by the unenthusiastic response that Brahmastra got negative reviews from the audience. While the VFX, cinematography and action sequences depicted in the film received an average response from the audience, they criticised the film for having cringe-worthy dialogues and unreliable content.

Many moviegoers stated that the film was disappointing and even took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor by calling his comeback a ‘failure.’ While some referred to the film as highly disappointing, others stated that the makers wasted a stellar movie cast. Some also took a dig at the failure of the film at the box office by sharing relatable memes. They even shared pictures of empty movie theatres that went viral on social media in no time. Take a look at some of the reactions ahead-

Public Response Is Loud And Clear Only 7 People Are Watching Ranbir Kapoor's #Brahmastra Movie In 300 + People Capacity Multiplex Threatre #BrahmashtraReview



Watch This Video Retweet To Reach Maximum People #BoycottBrahamstrapic.twitter.com/plqDzVRw9J — Arnav Raj (@Arnav__Raj) September 9, 2022

One word Review: MESS#Brahmastra: 🌟½ (1.5/5)#BrahmastraReview



Right from the opening scene lacking in connect with the audience. 30 mins story stretched to a 2.5hr movie🙄

A few bright spots can't save it from clunky writing.

😑Highly disappointed👎 Wasted a stellar cast — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 8, 2022

Audience coming out of theatre after immense torture to eyes :



#brahmastrareview pic.twitter.com/ide8HH47oC — GD Bakshi (@GDBakshi2) September 9, 2022

#OneWordReview...#Brahmastra: DISAPPOINTS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️#RanbirKapoor’s comeback vehicle runs out of fuel midway… Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]… Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #BrahmastraReview pic.twitter.com/WjOpMEZcFv — md farhan (@mdfarhan904) September 10, 2022

Bro Nijamga Baaledhu bro movie



Average to below avg stuff. Headache. Climax ki lechi vellipoyaruante ardham chesuko🥲



VFX was also bad, far different from what shown in trailers but Kids might enjoy



Not worth the hype and energy.

Clean OTT watch#Brahmastra #BrahmastraReview — Superstar's Fan (@SSMBFan_K) September 10, 2022

#OneWordReview...#Brahmāstra : Premastra. Honeymoon of Ranveer and Alia on cost of your money.



Rating: ⭐#BrahmāstraReview — Ashish Gupta (@1117ashish) September 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the movie analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a review on Twitter stating that the film was quite disappointing with low content and no soul. He gave the film two stars while stating the film missed an opportunity to be a game changer.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt