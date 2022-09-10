Last Updated:

'Brahmastra' Swamped With Poor Reviews; Mega Spectacle Heading For Disaster?

Soon after the movie Brahmastra hit the screens, the movie was flooded with negative reviews from both moviegoers and movie critics. Read further ahead.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra has been facing severe backlash from the netizens soon after the makers began unveiling details of the project. While the hashtag ‘Boycott Brahmastra’ is still trending on Twitter, the majority of the audience decided not to visit the theatres on 9 September amid the ongoing ‘boycott’ Bollywood trend. Soon after the movie hit the screens, people began sharing visuals of empty theatres along with negative reviews for the film. 

Crisis hits Bollywood as Brahmastra gets massive negative reviews

Despite all the hype and overdone promotions by the cast of the film including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and others, it is quite evident by the unenthusiastic response that Brahmastra got negative reviews from the audience. While the VFX, cinematography and action sequences depicted in the film received an average response from the audience, they criticised the film for having cringe-worthy dialogues and unreliable content.

Many moviegoers stated that the film was disappointing and even took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor by calling his comeback a ‘failure.’ While some referred to the film as highly disappointing, others stated that the makers wasted a stellar movie cast. Some also took a dig at the failure of the film at the box office by sharing relatable memes. They even shared pictures of empty movie theatres that went viral on social media in no time. Take a look at some of the reactions ahead-

Meanwhile, the movie analyst Taran Adarsh also posted a review on Twitter stating that the film was quite disappointing with low content and no soul. He gave the film two stars while stating the film missed an opportunity to be a game changer. 

