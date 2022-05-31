Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra, and fans are eager to watch the duo share the screen. Alia has now taken to her social media account to share an exciting announcement about the film. She shared that the Brahmastra trailer would be out on June 15, and fans can't wait to get a glimpse into the much-awaited film.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra teaser out

The short Brahmastra teaser gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni's fierce characters. This is the first time the characters of the actors' apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been unveiled and netizens have expressed their excitement about the same online. The music in the background also lent to the short clip and created suspense and mystery. Rooted in Indian mythology and set in the modern world, fans can't wait to watch the Brahmastra trailer when it releases on June 15. Sharing the post online, Alia reminded her fans that there were only 100 days more for the film to release and got them excited about the film's theatrical release on September 9, 2022.

Watch the Brahmastra teaser here

Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji recently visited Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and made a special announcement about the Brahmastra trailer, which had fans over the moon. They were welcomed with cheers and chants as fans showered them with rose petals on their arrival. Ranbir Kapoor was seen greeting the massive crowd gathered from his car's sunroof and was also welcomed with a garland of flowers.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra has been one of the highly anticipated films of 2022 and marks the very first film featuring the much-loved newly married couple. The description of the teaser on YouTube hinted at the film being full of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil and much more. The description read-

"BRAHMĀSTRA- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. "

Image: Twitter/@RKFied