'Brahmastra' Teaser: Mouni Roy's Look Dubbed As 'Indian Scarlet Witch' By Fans; WATCH

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra, and the recently released teaser of the film gave fans the very first glimpse of the other stars of the film. Apart from the much-loved newlyweds, the film will also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and their first looks from Brahmastra left fans amazed. However, what caught their attention was Mouni Roy's character, who reminded them of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch.

Mouni Roy's character catches netizens' attention in Brahmastra teaser

The teaser of Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Brahmastra gave the audience a quick glimpse of Mouni Roy's character from the film ahead of its release. Mouni Roy was seen in black attire as she gave the camera an intense look. Her red eyes and the fire burning in them reminded netizens of Scarlett Witch from the much-loved Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Several netizens took to Twitter to express the similarity between the two characters. One wrote, "Is it only me who's thinking that Mouni Roy's character in Brahmāstra is inspired by Scarlet Witch?" Some also felt that the actor's character in Brahmastra was a mixture of Scarlet Witch and her look from the popular television series Naagin. They also called her the 'Indian version' of the Marvel character and expressed their excitement to see her in an all-new avatar. They dubbed her the 'Indian Scarlet Witch', or Wanda Maximoff, a powerful sorceress from the Marvel franchise.

Is it only me who's thinking that Mouni roy character in Brahmāstra is inspired by scarlet witch. — HA🗡️IM... (@Haaaaaaatimmmmm) May 31, 2022

Guys, Indian Scarlet Witch is here.🙄🙂

Mouni Roy

pic.twitter.com/xyMMGfB9jh — Karnan (@Karnaninpeace) May 31, 2022

Mouni roy being nagin x scarlet witch 😂😂😂. — Namitee19 (@namitee19) May 31, 2022

Brahmastra teaser

The makers of the film surprised fans as they released the teaser for the much-awaited film on Tuesday. The short clip gave fans a glimpse at the first looks of the stars of the movie including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also featured in the teaser and were seen sharing some sweet moments together. Although the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, the Brahmastra trailer will release on June 15, 2022, and give fans a glimpse into 'India’s first original universe – the Astraverse'. Alia also shared the teaser online and reminded fans that the film will hit the big screens in 100 days, on September 9, 2022.

Watch the Brahmastra teaser

Image: Twitter/@jammypants4, @lizzieollxen