'Brahmastra' Trailer: Ranbir Embraces Power Of Fire, Alia Joins To Protect World From Evil

After piquing the curiosity of the fans and building up the suspense over the years, the makers of the upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra have finally released the trailer. The 2-minute 51 seconds video is packed with impressive visual effects, over-the-top action, drama, and more that promises to live up to the hype and expectations of the frenzied fans.

The much-awaited spectacle of 2022, is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history. The plotline is set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope which will just leave the viewers on edge.

Brahmastra trailer out now

The upcoming anticipated drama, Brahmastra– the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. The trailer shared a glimpse of the storyline that is set in modern-day India, against the premise of a secret society called the Brahmānsh; who generation after generation have protected many divine ‘Astras’ (weapons) that were created in ancient India while safeguarding it from the world.

With superhero genre films taking the box office by storm, the forthcoming film is sure to dethrone the records made by previous blockbuster hits. The trailer is set to take fans on a journey along with Shiva played by Ranbir Kapoor as he gets inducted into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the divine hero of the universe.



Shiva is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha played by Alia Bhatt. But their world is turned upside down after Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to Brahmāstra and how he has a great strength within him that can fight the power of Fire. Experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.

With an amazing voiceover by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the intriguing trailer also gives a glimpse of other characters from the film including Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy who channels their inner superhero capabilities. With high on visual effects and drama, the film is sure to leave fans stunned. Apart from the drama, another highlight of the trailer is the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir and Alia that just steals the attention of all.

On the momentous occasion, director Ayan Mukerji who spent five years conceptualising the idea and bringing it into action shares his happiness over the same in a press statement. “Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’, I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India’s most renowned names was a dream come true!" Mukerji said. The film is slated to run theatrically on September 9, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt