'Brahmastra' Trilogy Creates History; Joins 'Thor 2' & More On Disney's Global Slate

Ever since the makers of the upcoming film, Brahmastra, have teased the song from the sci-fi trilogy, fans have been excitedly waiting for the release. After the film's lead pair, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had tied the knot, the frenzied fans are super thrilled to witness the couple romancing on-screen for the first time.

With the film in its post-production stage and inching closer to release in September this year, it is now believed that Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has added the film to global theatrical release slate. The Ayan Mukerji directorial magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva has joined the global release slate of Disney after Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Way of Water for 2022. The upcoming film will feature an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles.

'Brahmastra' joins Disney's global theatrical release slate

Produced by Fox Star Studios (owned by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release on 09.09.2022 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. As the title suggests, it is the first of a series — a trilogy to be precise — and is said to be the start of a new cinematic universe called the Astraverse, much like Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, the studio has also added it to its domestic (North America) slate. Given all the love that the film received before the release including the poster launch event and more, it is believed that the movie will be a big hit among the fans. The entire cast and the crew spent six years in total making the film. The movie is India's one of the most expensive film projects and is also touted as the country's first original cinematic universe.

Brahmastra will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India. The Brahmansh safeguards these weapons along with the most deadly one - the Brahmastra. The first part of the film focuses on Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young man who is in love with Isha, played by Alia. While he leads his simple life, during a turn of events, he learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra. The story further follows Shiva's journey in the world of Astras as he discovers he is the Divine Hero of the universe.

(Image: @BrahmastraFilm/Twitter/@ChrisHemsworth/Instagram)