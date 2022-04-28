Ranbir-Alia's 'Brahmastra' Added To Disney's 'Domestic Slate' At CinemaCon; Details Inside

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share the screen space for the first time ever in the upcoming highly-anticipated film Brahmastra. The movie is a mythological fantasy drama written and helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra is slated to release in September this year in five languages while Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures will oversee its worldwide distribution. Disney also added the film to its domestic box office slate as the movie will be released in the US and Canada.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Disney added Brahmastra Part One: Shiva to its domestic box office slate at CinemaCon, the gathering of movie theatre owners, which is currently held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The upcoming film will mark the commencement of the trilogy of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra franchise. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Prime Focus, Dharma Productions and Starlight Pictures. The film is also set for its global release and will be distributed by Walt Disney in the US and Canada.

More about Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie is India's one of the most expensive film projects and is also touted as the country's first original cinematic universe. The new cinematic universe is knowns as the Astraverse and is inspired by Hindu mythology. The movie is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will be released worldwide on September 9, 2022.

Brahmatsra's plot

Brahmastra will follow the secret society known as the Brahmansh, who have protected many Astras (weapons) for generations that were created in ancient India. The Brahmansh safeguards these weapons along with the most deadly one - the Brahmastra. The first part of the film focuses on Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young man who is in love with Isha, played by Alia. While he leads his simple life, during a turn of events, he learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra. The story further follows Shiva's journey in the world of Astras as he discovers he is the Divine Hero of the universe.

