'Breaking Bread' A Part Of Amitabh Bachchan's Traditional Welcome In Poland

Amitabh Bachchan, who flew to Poland to shoot for the last schedule of Rummy Jaffry's 'Chehre', received a grand traditional welcome at the private airport. "So moving as local folk songs are sung and another tradition of ‘breaking bread’ with a dip of salt .. so humbling," the actor wrote on his blog. Sharing some beautiful pictures from the airport, Bachchan said, "A special welcome in tradition on the tarmac." [sic]

Talking about "breaking bread", Bachchan said, "and the tradition of eating a slice of bread with a dip in the salt accompanied .. thank you so much .. such an honour for the work I represent .. but more really for the coming event, where they give my Father the honour of placing his bust in their square of importance .. for his contribution to Literature and the arts of writing .. feel so blessed."

He wrote: "The silence of peace and quiet .. the non disturbance of any .. the uncertainty of what noise and its presence means .. come close together and create a desperate void in the lone occupancy of the body .. But the warmth of the host and the care and respect of them that shall bring honour and greetings in a few days is of such immense value that all else dissipates .. thank you all for this recognition and respect that you give me .. this is traditional Polish , and I am most grateful for it .. on an earlier visit they had taken my hand prints and put it up on a prominent place in the city .. such generosity I am not deserving of , but so overwhelmed with it .. thank you again .. .. and more of that shall follow when the shooting is over and we shift to the destination later ..

ABOUT CHEHRE

"Chehre" is a mystery thriller and is directed by Rumi Jaffrey. The project is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film is slated to be released on February 21, 2020. It stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Annu Kapoor, amongst others. Chehre has been creating buzz for the mysterious first looks released. The film will release across the country on April 24, 2019.

