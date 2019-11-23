Emraan Hashmi Flies To Delhi For 'Chehre', Says He Needs A 'gas Mask'

Emraan Hashmi who is currently in Delhi to shoot the final schedule of Chehre took to Instagram informing that he will be shooting in Delhi and Poland. Interestingly, he also went on to claim that while he would need a gas mask for the former, he would need a thick north face jacket for the latter. Apart from him, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and talks are going on to finalize the female lead for the role as Kriti Kharbanda was asked to exit the film due to her 'tantrums'. Take a look at the picture posted by the actor.

Emraan Hashmi, recently featured on Amitabh Bachchan's hugely popular reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11). The actor sat on the hot seat yesterday on November 22, 2019, where he played the game to not only promote his upcoming film, The Body but also to spread awareness about cancer and support children who suffer from the disease. During the show, he also opened up about his own son's struggle with cancer. During the episode of KBC 11, Emraan opened up and talked about the struggles that his family went through when his son was diagnosed with cancer. Emraan's son was only five years old when he was diagnosed with cancer. He told Amitabh how his son would refuse to eat while going to chemotherapy sessions. He then revealed how he made his young son eat by pretending to be Batman.

Future projects:

Apart from Chehre, the actor will be seen in The Body alongside Rishi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The story of the film is based on an investigation around a missing body. The trailer opens with a cop, which is portrayed by Rishi Kapoor. He is seen investigating a case of a missing body of Sobhita Dhulipala's character from the morgue room.

