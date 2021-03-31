BTS From Kareena Kapoor Khan's First Project Post-delivery Of Second Child; Watch

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's team, on Wednesday, took to social media handle and gave a peek into the BTS of her first project, after welcoming her second kid in February 2021. In the video, Kareena can be seen sitting on a couch while shooting for the project. The actor can be seen donning a casual avatar as she wore a pink-shirt dress.

Instagramming the video, the Jab We Met actor's team wrote, "Behind the scenes of yesterday", along with heart-eyes and ok-gesture emojis. However, the caption did not reveal much about the upcoming project, which Kareena shot recently. On the other hand, the actor has not shared the below video on her verified social media handle.

Inside Kareena's first project after giving birth to her second child:

Within a few hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 80k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart-eyes and fire emoticons. One-word compliments such as "beautiful" and "gorgeous", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box.

About Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy

Kapoor, who has a four-year-old son Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan, welcomed her second child on February 15, 2021. The actor has not revealed the name of her newborn baby boy. However, on the occasion of International Women's Day, that is on March 8, she had shared a glimpse of her second child.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's first Instagram entry, post the birth of her baby, was registered on March 1, 2021. In the photo-post, Kareena wore a straw hat, sunglasses, and a blue top, as she posed on the terrace of her and Saif's new house, where they moved shortly before their second baby's birth. "Oh hello there... Missed you all," she captioned the post, in which Kareena posed with her trademark pout.

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in multi-starrer comedy-drama Good Newwz. The film was released in 2019. After that, she was seen playing a special appearance in late actor Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. The actor will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha.

(Promo Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

