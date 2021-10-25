'Bunty Aur Babli 2': Pankaj Tripathi Unveils His Look From Upcoming Film; See Post

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to grace the big screen in the role of a cop in the upcoming crime comedy titled Bunty Aur Babli 2. The trailer of the film, which serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, has been appreciated by many fans as they cannot wait to witness the intriguing drama featuring Sharvari Wagh, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Since unveiling his look from the movie, the seasoned actor has set the hopes high of the fans waiting to watch the film in November.

Pankaj Tripathi unveils his look from Bunty Aur Babli 2

Taking to his Instagram on October 25, the 45-year-old actor shared his look from the upcoming Varun V. Sharma's movie. As per the poster, the actor can be seen holding a suspicious expression as he sports red-coloured sunglasses along with a brown leather jacket over his cop uniform. In the caption, he urged his fans to meet him in the theatres by writing,

''Ab aayega mazza! Chalo, theatres mein milte hai 19th November ko. Watch the trailer NOW *link in bio* #SaifAliKhan | #RaniMukerji | @siddhantchaturvedi | @sharvari| @varun.v.sharma | @yrf | #yrf50''

Co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared the actor's cop look from the film with the caption, ''Jatayu Singh 🦅 Inko door se Pranam 🙏Hum toh Niklis bhaiya🏃🏻🏃🏻‍♀️ Milte hain Theatre hall mein #BuntyAurBabli2 trailer NOW: Link in bio. Releases on the 19th of November.''

Fans could not help but share excitement over the same, fans commended Tripathi's look in the upcoming film. Many also promised the actor to watch the movie in theatres as fans wrote, ''First day first show for sure😍❤️'', ''Super exilent kya kay baat sir ji🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍'' while another wrote, ''Ab to dekhni hi padegi ❤️❤️''

Pankaj Tripathi on his role in Bunty Aur Babli 2

While talking to ANI, the actor opened up about his role by saying, ''I'm grateful to find projects that are different and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a supremely funny film. I just loved the character that was offered to me by my director Varun V. Sharma and YRF and I hope I have done justice to the role. I have been looking for a role like this because it gives me the creative freedom to just entertain audiences through comedy.''

Image: PTI