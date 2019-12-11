Ashoke Pandit Disagrees With Anubhav Sinha On Alleged Post On CAB, Latter Says 'Mubarak'

The Citizenship Amendment Bill led to a huge uproar not just in the Parliament, where the government and parties of the Opposition faced off, but also on social media and among celebrities. Several stars from the film industry expressed their discontent at the introduction of the bill in the two houses of the Parliament and some came out in support of it. Even filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Ashoke Pandit differed over their opinion related to the controversy. As a row erupted over the bill excluding Muslims from the list of refugees who can apply for Indian citizenship, the former had a message for Indian Muslims that ‘this too shall pass’ after they showed ‘exemplary patience.’ The latter too replied to the Article 15 filmmaker and had a message for Indian Hindus that they too had shown 'exemplary patience’.

Allegedly a reference to the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, Anubhav Sinha on Tuesday tweeted, “Dear Indian Muslims..... this too shall pass. You have shown exemplary patience past few years and you should be proud of it. I am.” Ashoke Pandit replied to it, “Dear Indian Hindus ... You have shown examplary patience past 60 yrs & you should be proud of it. I am.” (sic) Anubhav then responded, “I agree Sir. Indians are such patient people. I was only talking about the past few years... Waise.. Mubarak... So happy for you..”

Here are the posts

Dear Indian Hindus ... You have shown examplary patience past 60 yrs & you should be proud of it. I am https://t.co/0aPBFiUuXJ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 11, 2019

I agree Sir. Indians are such patient people. I was only talking about the past few years... Waise.. Mubarak... So happy for you.. https://t.co/ThuXj3EKNq — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) December 11, 2019

Pandit had also responded to Twinkle Khanna’s alleged tweet on the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The author had written, “Discrimination based on race, colour, caste, religion and other such social constructs in whatever form, goes aganst the fundamental moral integrity of the human condition.” Pandit replied, “Mam. Never saw such a tweet when 3.5. Lac #KashmiriHindus suffered the worst genocide in the basis of religion. All kinds of discriminations was practiced by the #Cong. for their vote bank. @narendramodigovt. has brought back the basic essence of our constitution.”

Mam. Never saw such a tweet when 3.5. Lac #KashmiriHindus suffered the worst genocide in the basis of religion. All kinds of discriminations was practiced by the #Cong. for their vote bank. @narendramodi govt. has brought back the basic essence of our constitution. https://t.co/v5fIs6Wyzc — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 11, 2019

