CAB: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Others Raise Concern Over Tense Situation In Assam

As Assam boiled with protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill and the National Registrar of Citizens, celebrities from the film industry too expressed their concerns and thoughts over it. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Gauahar Khan, Shobhaa De and Pritish Nandy were among the celebrities who reacted to it. While the actor-couple shared videos of the situation and expressed worry over it, the writers made their analysis of the political events related to the situation.

Celebs unhappy

Protesters of the CAB took to streets in areas like Guwahati and Dibrugarh. The police even used smoke bombs and allegedly even tear gas shells to diffuse the chaos. Richa Chadha sent out a message for her friend. “A friend is stuck in Dibrugarh,Assam. Can’t leave the hotel for the airport because of violent protests on the streets against #CAB, #NRC... can hear gunshots... people and cars are getting beaten up. Hope there is no loss of life. Any news from Assam ?" (sic). Sharing videos of the clashes, the actor also captioned it as ‘Eyes on Assam” and ‘crazy’.

Ali Fazal wrote, “HAS ANYONE REALISED WHATS HAPPENING IN ASSAM AS WE SPEAK?” (sic). Responding to another video where a woman is gasping for air after the use of tear gas shells, he wrote, “This!!! @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice.” Gauahar Khan too tweeted, “Oh Assam !”

Meanwhile, Shobhaa De stated, “The centre of India has shifted to Guwahati . It is going to change India's history and future forever. #AssamAgainstCAB #Guwahatiagitation.” Pritish Nandy tweeted, “Though Assam is on the boil and so is the entire North East, the real objective of the BJP govt’s obsession with CAB and NRC is to grab Bengal and gain some credibility. But that will not happen. Not as long as @MamataOfficial is in charge.” Previously, many other stars like Swara Bhasker, Soni Razdan, Nandita Das had conveyed their objection to the bill, the day it was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

