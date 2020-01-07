Cabbage Vs Lettuce: Here Is What You Need To Know About These Healthy Veggies

When it comes to fruits and vegetables, some of them belong to the same family but are different from each other when it comes to nutritional content. Like cauliflower and broccoli belong to the same group but are very different in terms of their nutritional value.

Similar is the case with cabbage and lettuce. Most people think that cabbage and lettuce are the same, but they are not. Both these vegetables have a major difference when it comes to nutrition, flavours, culinary uses, textures, appearance, taste, and growing conditions.

Cabbage and lettuce are packed with fibre and are great for people who are on a high fibre diet. While these vegetables almost look similar, but they have a lot of differences, which will also help you find out which is a healthier option. Read here to find out what is the difference between the two.

Difference between Cabbage and Lettuce

Cabbage vs Lettuce calorie count

When it comes to calories, 100 grams of cabbage contains 25 calories, on the other hand, lettuce contains a mere 14 calories of the same weight. And when it comes to fibre content, cabbage has twice the amount of dietary fibre in comparison to lettuce, which makes it a healthy option. It also depends on an individual's metabolism and body type to figure out which one of the two is a better option.

Cabbage vs Lettuce taste

Lettuce contains more water than Cabbage. Lettuce is crunchy, odourless and is mostly found in salads, sandwiches and burgers. While cabbage has a strong odour and taste and hence are used in veggies.

Cabbage vs Lettuce growing conditions

Cabbage is produced in cool areas while lettuce is produced in warmer areas under the shade. Lettuce is grown in sandy soil with a pH of somewhere between 6 or 7 and cabbage cannot be grown in soil whose pH value does not exceed 6.5.

Cabbage vs lettuce nutrition

When it comes to their nutritional value, both these vegetables are nutritional in their own way. Lettuce has fewer calories but has more vitamin A and folic acid than cabbage and cabbage is rich in vitamin C and dietary fibre.

Cabbage or Lettuce, which one is better?

If you are on a diet and are planning to choose between the two, then you should go for lettuce as it is low in calories. However, both the vegetables are healthy in their own way.

