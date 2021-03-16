'Can count on you both': Saba Pataudi hails brother Saif and Kareena in appreciation post

Actor Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan Pataudi recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her brother's wedding with Kareena Kapoor while penning an appreciation post. Saba called him "The last pillar" while thanking him for his support whenever she needed him.

Saba Pataudi gives shout out to Saif and Kareena

Apart from thanking Saif, Saba also took a moment to thank her sister-in-law Kareena while laying her trust and faith. While captioning the post, Saba gave a shout-out to Saif and Kareena and wrote, "The LAST PILLAR...But...Not the least. Brother, you've been by my side when I NEEDED you. And I know I can COUNT on U BOTH #Thank you #fact #thankful #tuesdaythoughts."

Earlier, Saba had shared another still from the wedding with mother and veteran icon Sharmila Tagore while calling her "my pillars". She captioned the picture and wrote, "MY Pillars...Sometimes all you need is someone to STAND BY YOU". Saba is quite active on social media where she is often seen sharing pictures from the family albums while reminiscing old memories. Saba recently became an aunt to a baby boy after Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child. Father Saif Ali Khan announced his arrival with a statement that read, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

Though Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's children, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are living their ‘happily ever after’ with their respective spouses, Saba Ali Khan is happily single. Saba stayed away from the limelight and chose to become a jewellery designer by profession. Apart from this, Saba is also the Chief Trustee of a royal trust established by the princely state of Bhopal as a royal charitable funding.