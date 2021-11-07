Cancer Awareness Day: Madhuri Dixit Calls Son 'hero' As He Donates Hair To Cancer Society

National Cancer Awareness Day is observed every year on November 7 with the aim of creating awareness about the early detection and prevention of cancer. Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of her younger son, Ryan who made the decision to donate his hair to the Cancer Society on National Cancer Awareness Day. In the caption of her post, she called him a 'hero'.

Madhuri Dixit lauds son who donates hair to cancer society

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media account and shared a video of Ryan getting his long hair chopped off. In the caption, she told her fans and followers how the youngster came to the decision. She mentioned that he was heartbroken on seeing people undergoing chemotherapy for their cancer treatment and took the decision to donate his hair to the cancer society. She wrote, "On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision."

Watch the video here

She also mentioned that the guidelines require individuals to grow their hair to a certain length before it is donated. She mentioned that her son began the journey two years ago, and cutting it all off was the last step. She mentioned that she and her husband, Shriram Nene and she are thrilled and proud of his decision. Her caption read, "As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud. @drneneofficial."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently gearing up for the release of her OTT debut, Finding Anamika, which will release on Netflix. The project will be all about a superstar, whose sudden disappearance reveals lies and hidden secrets about her life. Netflix India earlier released a trailer to give fans a glimpse into what to expect from the Madhuri Dixit starrer.

Image: Facebook/@madhuridixitnene