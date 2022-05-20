The Cannes Film Festival is touted to be one of the most prestigious film festivals all across the globe. The annual event is known for celebrating cinema and storytelling with noteworthy films from across the world exhibited before a global audience. Cannes 2022 is surely a special one for Indian fans as they witnessed a lot of well-known faces from the entertainment fraternity.

From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood divas made sure that they grace the red carpet of the star-studded event in their best ever outfits. After some notable actors marked their presence at Cannes 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari is the latest Indian celeb to make her debut at French Riviera.

Aditi Rao Hydari makes her debut at Cannes 2022

Like other Bollywood celebrities, Aditi Rao Hydari made her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Reportedly, she represented the innovative global smartphone brand Vivo India. On Friday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle and shared glimpses of the same. In the pictures, the Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a stunning black and white printed dress with a black star attached at the top of the dress that added a glam element to the overall look.

Sharing the pictures Aditi wrote in the caption, "Making my cinematic debut from the glorious French Riviera 🎥

#MyLifelsAMovie #vivoX80Series #vivoAtCannes #cannes2022 #ARHxCANNES".

Here, take a look at the post-

For the unversed, apart from Aditi, other celebrities who attended Cannes 2022 include Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, musician AR Rahman, Helly Shah, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others.

Aditi Rao Hydari expresses her excitement about her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Earlier, opening up about her Cannes debut, Aditi Rao Hydari, who was last seen in Hey Sinamika, spoke to ANI as she expressed her excitement to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She said, "I am excited and thrilled to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival to represent the brand and India on the global stage." The Bhoomi actor further added that as an artist, being a part of a prestigious institution that celebrates cinema is an exhilarating feeling.

Image: Instagram@aditiraohydari