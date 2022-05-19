Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Makes Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut In Sparkly Green-hued Ensemble

Cannes Film Festival, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious film festivals across the globe, is a celebration of films and storytelling. The star-studded event is attended by celebrities from across the globe. This year, Indian celebrities are surely turning heads and winning hearts on the red carpet of the event. The festival is being attended by many Indian celebrities who are representing the country at the global level. Alongside notable Bollywood names like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, several television stars such as Hina Khan, have also made their way to the red carpet. In the latest edition of the event, TV star Helly Shah also made her red carpet debut at the film festival in a stunning green coloured shimmery outfit.

It was surely a dream come true for TV star Helly Shah to walk the red carpet of Cannes 2022. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of her outfit for the event. In the pictures, Helly could be seen donning a green coloured sparky gown with a thigh-high slit. The actor looked glamorous in the outfit which also had a heavily adorned cape with some shimmery accents. The actor made sure her makeup was on point for the event and also tied her hair in a bun. She completed her look with some diamond and emerald accessories and surely won hearts on the red carpet.

In the caption, she wrote, "Thankful and Grateful." "Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one," she added. The actor received a lot of love from her industry fellows. While Asha Negi penned, "Kill it!" Tanya Sharma wrote, "you deserve everything my lovely." Her fans also showered her with love and surely drooled over her glammed-up look.

Helly Shah is presently attending the Cannes Film Festival for the poster reveal of her debut film Kaya Palat. The film will also feature Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan in pivotal roles. It is touted to be a dark thriller helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

India at Cannes 2022

Cannes 2022 is surely a special one for India as it is the first time the country has been designated as the Country of Honour. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury, several film stars, including Aishwarya Rai, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many more are representing the country. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

