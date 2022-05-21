Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Skips Day 4 Red Carpet; Enjoys Outing With Abhishek, Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai has been turning heads with her breathtaking sartorial picks on the 75th Cannes film festival red carpet. From stunning floor-length gowns to ruffles, the star has been slaying in every outfit. Now, after posing on the red carpet for two days, the actor decided to spend some quality family time.

Aishwarya has been accompanied by actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya for her Cannes trip. After her red carpet appearances, it seems the Dhoom 2 star decided to explore the city with family. Several pictures of the trio from their outing have been surfacing on social media.

Aishwarya Rai skips red carpet for quality time with family

For the outing, Aishwarya was looking stunning in a pink coat and denim with a sling bag, while Abhishek donned cool casuals. On the other hand, Aaradhya wore a floral frock with a denim jacket as they stepped out to explore the city together.



Aishwarya, Abhishek, and their daughter received a special shout-out from megastar Amitabh Bachchan after a click of the trio, he wrote, “putr, bahu, poti (son, daughter-in-law, grand-daughter)”. Abhishek replied to Big B’s post with, “Progress report.” On day 1 of her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya who has been long associated with the film festival, looked ethereal in a black gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a high slit decorated with a dramatic floral design. The actor attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longoria.

Earlier, the actor wore a statement pink Valentino suit for her first outfit of the event. She complimented her ensemble with matching high heels and full glam makeup. Moreover, the actor received a grand welcome in France at the airport as she arrived at the French Riviera event.

Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas and grabbed attention with her mustard-coloured saree. Since her superhit debut at the film festival, the former Miss World has marked her presence at the event every year and managed to make heads turn with her ensembles. Meanwhile, this year the Cannes film festival is quite special for India as the country has been chosen as the 'Country of Honour.'