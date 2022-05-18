Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walks The Red Carpet All Dolled-up In A Floral Gown

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France. The star-studded event is witnessing the attendance of several high profiled celebrities coming together to celebrate the excellency of cinema across the world. This year, India was chosen as the country of honour.

Notable personalities like Deepika Padukone, Urvashi Rautela, music maestro AR Rahman and more put their best fashion foot forward as they graced the red carpet. Adding to the list is the regular attendee of the global event, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who has now taken the centre stage as she turns heads on the red carpet in her stunning ensemble.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces Cannes 2022 red carpet in floral gown

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gracing the red carpet at the Cannes film festival surfaced online. The 48-year-old actor wore a stunning black gown by Dolce & Gabbana with a high slit decorated with a dramatic floral design. The actor attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick with actor Eva Longorio.

Earlier, the actor wore a statement pink Valentino suit for her first outfit of the event. She complimented her ensemble with matching high heels and full glam makeup. Moreover, the actor received a grand welcome in France at the airport as she arrived at the French Riviera event with her daughter Aaradhya. She was seen sporting an all-black attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longorio attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/tntAr61RZI — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 18, 2022

The actor made her Cannes debut in 2002 for the premiere of her film Devdas and grabbed attention with her mustard coloured saree. Since her superhit debut at the film festival, Rai has marked her presence at the event every year and managed to make heads turn with her ensembles. From gowns to bold makeup looks, Rai is often responsible for setting fashion trends.

More on Cannes 2022

As mentioned, this year, India was chosen as the country of honour at the film festival. Many notable personalities like Grammy award-winning artist Ricky Kej, Helly Shah and more attended the event. Moreover, six Indian films will premiere at Cannes 2022 namely R Madhavan's Rocketry The Nambi Effect, Nikhil Mahajan's Godavari, Achal Mishra's Dhuin, Biswajeet Bora's Boomba Ride, Jayaraj's Tree Full of Parrots and Shankar Shrikumar's Alpha Beta Gamma.

Image: Twitter/@aishrlopez