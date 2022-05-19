Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone In Red; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Opts Pink Gown For Red Carpet

The third day of the star-studded 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway with A-list celebrities marking their attendance on the red carpet. Apart from recognizing films and artists across the world for their contribution to the industry, the event is also known to be a fashion fest for celebrities to put their best foot forward. From elegant gowns to monotone ensembles, many actors have turned heads on the red carpet.

After making a statement at the global event for two days, actors Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who are known to be regular attendees of the event, have returned to the red carpet in their extravagant ensembles. Check out their attires below.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone in red, Aishwarya Rai opts pastel-hued gown

Taking to her Instagram, the 36-year-old actor, who is also on the jury's panel this year, shared pictures of her elegant red gown. The Louis Vuitton House Ambassador wore a single strap red gown with a plunging neckline. She elevated the ensemble with a bold diamond jewellery neckpiece. The actor also donned a unique hairstyle to complete her look.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a pastel-hued gown by Gaurav Gupta. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the 48-year-old actor walked the red carpet. Her dramatic yet exquisite ensemble was adorned with jewellery and soft glam makeup.

For day one, Padukone exuded boss lady vibes as she wore an all-black ensemble with a statement neckpiece. With messily stylish hair, her look was completed with bold lip makeup. On the other hand, Rai made a splash with her elegant black gown with dramatic floral decorations. The seasoned actor also made an appearance at the Cannes after-party in a pink shimmery ensemble with her husband actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone/afashionistasdiaries