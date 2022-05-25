Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Is Sight To Behold In Black-golden Gown With Massive Sleeves

Deepika Padukone is currently attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep her glamour quotient high. Now, on Wednesday, which marks the 9th day of the prestigious festival, the Piku actor ruled the red carpet in a black and golden ensemble by Louis Vuitton, therefore making several heads turn at the festival as she attended the screening of Elvis.

On May 25, Deepika took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures featuring her in a black and golden gown with massive sleeves, giving major fairytale vibes. The Louis Vuitton floor-length gown is embellished with detailed golden and black print all over it making it look flattering. The huge dramatic sleeves attached to the ensemble were a sight to behold on the red carpet as they made the whole attire look even more appealing.

The Bajirao Mastani actor knows how to keep her makeup game strong. Sporting black and golden smokey eyes are not everyone's game, but it's Deepika's for sure and her latest Cannes' looks is proof of it. Padukone opted for a nude lip shade to make the makeup look balanced and combed her hair in a slicked-back hairstyle. The 83 actor graced the Cannes red carpet by flaunting her million-dollar smile while greeting the paparazzi.. Have a closer look here:

Deepika Padukone attends the screening of "Elvis" during the #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/VqGeG6FxH4 — #CannesFestival (@21metgala) May 25, 2022

The 36-year-old accessorised the whole attire with simple black coloured earrings and some classy black and silver fashionable rings on her fingers. Giving a closer look at her hands, Deepika wore a wine coloured nail paint on her almond-shaped nails.

مثلت الجمال الهندي بابشع طريقة

من بداية المهرجان لحد هلا🙃#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/Exa2ivsOwC — ندى (@na_da_) May 25, 2022

Deepika Padukone's all-orange look at Cannes

Deepika's Day 8 look was also a major talk of the town as the actor made several heads turn on the red carpet in a Monotone orange gown. The orange-coloured one-side off-shoulder gown had dramatic sleeves and a long trail that drew the attention of viewers on the red carpet. The 83 actor completed the look with green-coloured simple earrings which complimented her whole monotone attire.

Deepika Padukone outdoing herself every single at Cannes this is insane pic.twitter.com/XBO9UyYYvK — Advit (@rebelmooned) May 24, 2022

Image: Image: Twitter/@21metgala, Instagram/@deepikapadukone