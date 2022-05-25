Deepika Padukone Gets Her Fairytale Moment In Richard Quinn's Floral Dress At Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone is turning heads with each passing day at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival. Serving on the 11-member jury's panel, the actor is experimenting with every colour and style to raise the fashion game at the French Riviera event.

After stunning gowns and skirts, the Padmaavat actor opted for a knee-length floral dress to match her giddy mood for the ninth day of Cannes 2022. Check out her post below.

Deepika Padukone is all smiles and giggles in floral dress

Taking to her Instagram on May 25, the 36-year-old actor shared multiple pictures of her frolicking in the streets of France as she showed off her ensemble. Donning a floral tee length dress by London-based Richard Quinn, she matched the outfit with a matching pair of heels. She elevated her outfit by sporting a top-knot bun.

More on Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

For her red carpet appearance on the eighth day of the festival, the actor went back to black as she donned a stunning body-hugging gown from Louis Vuitton. The single strap gown had striking feather detailing as the actor paired it with glam makeup and long earrings.

In an interview with Variety, Padukone talked about the surreal experience of being on the jury's panel. She said, ''It gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave – it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema.''

''You might love it, you might hate it, but everyone’s there just rooting for film, rooting for that experience. Everybody’s so disciplined, everyone is seated on time, everyone’s phones are switched off. Everyone waits for the end credits to happen. And everyone’s like clapping to the end. And everybody stands up,'' she said of the ethics followed at the festival.

She also talked about being unfamiliar with the other jurors. ''I wasn’t entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors. And I think what all of us, which we discovered after we met the first evening, was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So even when you deliberate, you understand where they’re coming from, or what is the kind of cinema that speaks to them and so on," she said.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone