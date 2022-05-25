Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Looks Divine In White For Festival's 75th Anniversary Dinner

Actor Deepika Padukone has been leaving hearts to flutter with her gorgeous red carpet looks at this year's 75th Cannes Film Festival. The versatile actor, who is among the jury members at Cannes 2022, has been setting the red carpet on fire with each of her sartorial choices of outfits. After painting the social media orange with her latest look on the red carpet, the actor has now surprised fans with her latest pictures from the event.

As fans continue to drool over the star's endearing outfits on the red carpet, Deepika Padukone's latest pictures in her new outfit are garnering adulation. For her latest look that Deepika wore for the "Cannes 75" Anniversary Dinner, she can be seen donning a pristine white coordinated set featuring balloon sleeves and the pictures are just unmissable.

Deepika Padukone dons White for Cannes 75" anniversary dinner

The actor, who has been acing each shade and colour on the red carpet with great pride, opted for a monochromatic co-ord set. The Piku star donned an all-white coordinated set with a corset top with dramatic balloon sleeves and a pair of high-waisted, flared trousers. She accessorised her looks with minimal jewellery and a pair of white heels. Several pictures of the star from the intimate dinner are doing rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone's outfit for ‘Cannes 75’ Anniversary Dinner

The 36-yar-old actor's outfit for ‘Cannes 75’ Anniversary Dinner has been styled by Ashi Studio and is a part of its fashion week 2021 collection. On the other hand, the dramatic orange gown that the star wore for the red on May 24 was also designed by the same label.

Deepika had even shared a slew of pictures featuring her all dolled-up look in an orange-coloured gown as she attended the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent) during the festival. The orange-coloured one-side off-shoulder gown had dramatic sleeves and a long train that drew the attention of viewers on the red carpet. The long train attached to the A-line monochrome gown made the dress look even more elegant.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety earlier, the actor spoke about her experience of being part of the 11-member jury's panel at the festival and admitted that she did not know many people there. She said, ''I wasn’t entirely familiar with all of them, as is the case with all of the jurors. And I think what all of us, which we discovered after we met the first evening, was to actually read up on our fellow jury members and watch some of their work. So even when you deliberate, you understand where they’re coming from, or what is the kind of cinema that speaks to them and so on.''

IMAGE: Instagram/deepikarules_/planetdeepika