Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Steps Out For Dinner With Jury Members; Check Actor's Look

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is around the corner and its prep has already begun. The film festival is one of the biggest star-studded movie events around the world and is attended by celebrities from the film industry. While several Indian celebs have walked the red carpet at Cannes for years, Deepika Padukone is now a part of Cannes 2022 as one of its jury members. Deepika Padukone's first look from the film festival went viral as she stepped out for dinner with her fellow jury members.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone recently joined her fellow jury members for dinner at Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez. The actor chose to wear a Louis Vuitton dress for the event and ensured her hair and makeup were on point. Here are more details about Deepika's very first look at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Deepika Padukone opted for a dress from Louis Vuitton's Fall 2021 collection as her first Cannes 2022 look. The straight black and white sleeveless dress had multicoloured stonework throughout its front. The Gehraiyaan star kept her makeup to a minimum and went for softly curled hair. At the dinner, she was joined by Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux, British actor and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Rebecca Hall, US film director and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jeff Nicholas and Italian actor and member of the Jury of the Official Selection Jasmine Trinca.

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone recently arrived at Cannes Film Festival and shared a vlog with her Instagram followers. In the video, she revealed how she slept throughout her 11 hours flight. She could also be seen being confused about whether she wanted to sleep or eat. Watch the video here.

Last month, Cannes Film Festival described Deepika Padukone as an "Indian actress, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur," and added she is a "huge star" in India. The statement also revealed the reason behind her being a part of the jury. The statement further read, "With over 30 feature films to her credit, she made her English language film debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and ‘83, in which she also starred, as well as the upcoming film The Intern. Credits include Gehraiyaan and Padmaavat, as well as the award-winning and critically acclaimed film Piku." "In 2015, she set up The Live Love Laugh Foundation, whose programs and initiatives aim to destigmatize mental illness and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. In 2018, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World," it added.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone