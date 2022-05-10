Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Leaves For Film Festival To Represent India As Jury Member

After impressing the global audience with her stunning outfits in the previous editions of the Cannes Film festival, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is once again going to grace the prestigious event.

It is a moment of pride for Indian fans as Deepika Padukone is all set to represent India at Cannes 2022 as part of the jury. The official page of the Cannes film festival announced the news on their social media in April. Recently, the Gehraiyaan actor was spotted leaving for the 75th edition of the film festival.

Deepika Padukone spotted leaving for Cannes 2022

The Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 this year. Deepika Padukone will be a part of the jury for the 75th edition of the film festival whereas, the French actor Vincent Lindon will serve as the Jury President. The grand festival will be held in France from 20 to 24 June 2022.

Ahead of the event, Deepika Padukone was recently spotted in Mumbai last night leaving for French Riviera. She was papped at the airport in an all-white comfy look that she paired with black coloured boots. The actor tied her hair into a low ponytail and also carried a black bag along with her. Paps handle Viral Bhayani posted the video of the same on their Instagram handle, sharing the video they captioned the post as "Keep smiling and keep entertaining. #ranveersingh comes to drop #DeepikaPadukone as she leaves for the Cannes festival where she is a jury member."

Here, take a look at the post-

Deepika Padukone to be a part of the Jury at Cannes 2022

Cannes is also known as International Film Festival and is one of the most prestigious festivals that is held annually and honours the best contributions to the world of cinema. The organisers had made the announcement about the jury members on social media. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace from Sweden, Jasmine Trinca from Italy, Jeff Nichols from the United States of America, Joachim Trier from Norway and many others will be a part of the jury.

Here, take a look at the post-

