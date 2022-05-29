Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Wraps The Film Festival In Stunning Ruffle Saree

Cannes 2022 is one of the most prestigious film festivals across the globe as it celebrates films and storytelling. This year's film festival kickstarted on Wednesday, May 17. Several well-known celebrities from the entertainment fraternity brought their top-notch fashion game into play on the red carpet of the star-studded festival.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone not only served as a Jury member for this year's festival but made several heads turn with her stunning avatar at Cannes 2022. The Chennai Express actor left no stones unturned to keep her glamour quotient high and aced all her red carpet looks. As curtains draw upon the 75th edition of the Cannes film festival, Deepika bid adieu to the gala event in yet another regal look.

Deepika Padukone signs off from Cannes 2022 in a ruffle saree

Cannes 2022 finally came to its concluding point on Saturday and for the closing ceremony actor, Deepika Padukone went for an ethereal Indian look. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped some stunning pictures of her last look from the French Riviera.

For the final day, the Piku actor opted for an ivory coloured ruffle saree with a dramatic pearl necklace that gave a royal touch to the overall look. She completed her look with a pair of round stud earrings and a sleek low bun. Her nude makeup was perfectly going with the look. Sharing the glimpses of her last look from Cannes. Deepika Padukone wrote in the caption "@festivaldecannes #cannes2022"

Here take a look at the post-

Deepika Padukone opens up on Cannes 2022

In an interview with Variety, Padukone talked about the surreal experience of being on the jury's panel. She said, ''It gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave – it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema.''

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone