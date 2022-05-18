Last Updated:

Cannes 2022: R Madhavan Calls 'Rocketry' His 'strength' As He Debuts At The French Riviera

During the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion, R Madhavan spoke candidly about the inspiring story of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.' Read on to know more.

cannes 2022

Bollywood actor R Madhavan is making his debut at the french riviera with the Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. The actor's upcoming biographical movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is selected for a premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. During the Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion, R Madhavan spoke candidly about the inspiring story of Rocketry, thereby thanking the entire team of the movie.

R Madhavan at Inauguration of Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022

During the press conference, R Madhavan welcomed everyone to the 'Inauguration of the Indian Pavilion'. He candidly revealed being 'excited' yet 'super nervous'. He said, "I am extremely excited and exuding confidence because I am a slightly good actor but deep inside I am super nervous. I used to look at all these actors who'd debut at Cannes and envy them hoping one day I'll be here. Then the directors went there, I became more jealous of them. But here I am today as an actor, director, writer and producer making my debut."

He further expressed how he's tackling his 'nervousness' with the strength of his upcoming movie. "I cannot begin to explain the amount of nervousness I feel. The only thing that gets me through this, is the fact that I started this journey because all of us wanted to tell the story of this man, whose achievement moved us but the world didn't know anything about it. And that being the only truth is probably the strength that I have to sit here."

While concluding R Madhavan thanked the entire team, I&B Ministry and Anurag Thakur for making their debut possible. Previously, the actor took to Instagram to announce Rocketry's premiere at Cannes 2022 and wrote, "ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God. Pls, pray for us."

The 75th Festival de Cannes which began on May 17 will come to an end on May 28 with a gala ceremony. 

