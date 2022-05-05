'Didn't Expect This': R Madhavan Reacts As 'Rocketry' All Set To Premiere At Cannes 2022

Popular actor R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on Nambi Narayanan. Nambi Narayanan is a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and was arrested in 1994 after being falsely charged with espionage. Union Minister Anurag Thakur recently announced that the upcoming film Rocketry would premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. After its premiere, the film is scheduled to release on July 1, 2022.

R Madhavan reacts to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect getting world premiere at Cannes

Bollywood star R Madhavan took to his Instagram account to pen down a note about his reaction to the honour. He mentioned he did not expect to have his film premiere at Cannes Film Festival. He also stated that the only objective was to tell the story about Nambi Narayanan, and that objective has brought him this far. He requested his fans and followers to keep him and the team in their prayers and they took to the comments section to hail the actor for the honour. He informed fans that the film would premiere at the upcoming film festival on May 19, 2022, at 9 PM. He wrote-

"ROCKETRY WORLD PREMIER AT CANNES. May 19th 9 pm. Did not imagine this when we began this journey. The only objective was to tell the story of Shri Nambi Narayanan. .. that desire has brought us a long way with all your blessings and the grace of God. Pls, pray for us."

PM Modi meets R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan recently took to social media and shared glimpses of his interaction with Nambi Narayanan and PM Modi. He mentioned that the trio spoke about the upcoming film and that he was 'touched and honoured' by the PM's reaction and concern about what had happened to Nambi Narayanan. PM Modi also replied to the tweet and spoke about the 'important topic' that the film delves into. He mentioned that scientists and technicians have made 'great sacrifices' for the country, that people should know about. He wrote, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir. pic.twitter.com/KPfvX8Pm8u — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

