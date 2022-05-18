Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia Turns Heads On Red Carpet In A Black And White Ball Gown

The ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely a special one for India. The star-studded event, which is regarded as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, commenced on May 17 and saw a number of Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet. This is the first time that India had been designated as the Country of Honour at the film festival. While Deepika Padukone is a part of the jury of this year's festival, several film stars including Nawazudding Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more are representing the country. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Bollywood and South sensation Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been leaving her fans impressed with her fashion sense for the past few months, recently turned heads on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor opted for a black and white bubble gown by Gauri and Nainika. The Bahubali star's gown was itself a statement piece with several elements in one. It had a halter neck with a peplum body and fishtail bottom. It also had an elongated white train that added to its beauty. The actor surely looked gorgeous in the ball gown and left fans in awe of her stunning ensemble.

The actor accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and went for dramatic makeup with winged eyeliner. Tamannaah managed to pull off the look with utmost grace and confidence. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani for her red carpet look. Here is Tamannaah Bhatia's Cannes 2022 look.

Taking to her Instagram, the actor shared some stunning pictures of her look. She captioned the post "Cannes 2022" and received compliments from many celebrities. While Rohini Iyer wrote, "SLAYY!," actor Raashi Khanna commented, "Beautiful." The actor's fans also sent her love via the comment section.

More Indian celebs at Cannes 2022

The red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2022 is surely filled with many familiar faces as several Indian celebs made their debut at the event. R Madhavan, Urvashi Rautela, music sensation AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej and many represented the country.

