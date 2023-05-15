Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta To Walk The Red Carpet This Year?

Esha Gupta will reportedly be heading to the French Riviera for her Cannes debut. As per multiple media reports, the Jannat 2 actress will be part of the Indian contingent representing the nation at the prestigious international film festival. Apart from Esha, Anushka Sharma and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also be making their respective Cannes debuts. As per hearsay, Sara Ali Khan will also be heading to Cannes for its 76th edition and walk the red carpet for the first time.

The list of Cannes attendees this year from India are Aishwarya Rai, Esha Deol, Vijay Varma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa. Social media influencers Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani will also mark their debut at the Cannes this year. The film festival will be held from May 16 to May 27.

Indian delegation at Cannes 2023

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan will lead the Indian delegation at this year's Cannes Film Festival. He will be accompanied by some well-known names from the world of Indian cinema on the red carpet at the French Rivera.

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes Film Festival. Kanu Behl's 'Agra' will be his second film to have its world premiere at Cannes, at the Directors' Fortnight. His 2014 debut film, 'Titli', was unveiled at the 'Un Certain Regard' section. Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' is being screened in Midnight Screenings and Nehemich in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Apart from these, many Indian films are slotted for being screened in Marche du Films.