Cannes 2023: Ruhee Dosani All Set To Make Her Red Carpet Debut

Digital content creator Ruhee Dosani has added her name to the exclusive list of public figures debuting at the 76th Festival de Cannes. She will also be one of the few social media personalities debuting at the event this year. Ruhee has also expressed her gratitude and happiness regarding the opportunity.

Ruhee to make her Cannes debut

Ruhee will be walking the Cannes red carpet this year, marking her debut at the big banner international event. Ruhee, who is known for her style best described as comfortable androgyny which does not shy away from experimenting. Ruhee is known for sporting eccentric looks and one can expect the digital star's Cannes red carpet debut to amply honour her commitment to comfortable yet fun fashion.

Ruhee expresses her excitement

Ruhee had a lot to say about her upcoming Cannes debut particularly in lieu of the massive opportunity it will be for her. She expressed gratitude as she sees this opportunity as an acknowledgement of her hard work and creativity. Ruhee also expressed pride in being able to represent India at the global stage. She said, "Starting with my ‘we desi’ group, to coming back to my country, I had no idea how my journey as an artist would grow. Taking one Reel at a time, my vision was always to again go global with my craft. This milestone opportunity given by the Cannes Film Festival is an artist’s dream! It feels like my talent is being recognised by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. It is a moment of honour to represent India at International level and I believe that this is my chance to showcase how India has always been progressive with its approach. I will always be grateful to this platform for helping me showcase and support my love for fashion and my country".

The 76th Cannes Film Festival will be rolling out its red carpet between May 16 to May 27. Several big names from across global filmmaking and entertainment industries grace the event annually to celebrate and encourage world cinema. Like other years, this year too, India will be represented on the carpet by regulars and debutantes alike. Some of these names include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari and Manushi Chhillar being some of them.