Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Party In Style With Rebecca Hall

Popular actor Deepika Padukone is currently the talk of the town as she raises the glamorous quotient every time she sets foot on the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022. The actor has now been joined by her husband, Ranveer Singh in France and the duo have taken the internet by storm with their pictures from the film festival.

Ranveer was spotted attending a party with Deepika's fellow-jury member Rebecca Hall and pictures of the trio have been doing the rounds on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend a party with Rebecca Hall in France

In the pictures that made their way online, Rebecca can be seen standing between the couple as she donned a beautiful floral dress. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the other can be seen twinning in black and white as they smiled from ear to ear. Ranveer donned a white shirt with black stripes, while Deepika opted for an oversized printed black and white shirt. The collection of pictures included one of the trio trying their hand at serious poses before they were seen laughing in the other picture.

Have a look at the pictures here:

📷| Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall in #Cannes last night 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tDmwoYPOUh — Ranveer Singh TBT | #JJ♥️ (@Ranveertbt) May 22, 2022

Deepika Padukone made a statement with her first red carpet look as she donned an elegant Sabyasachi black and gold saree inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger. She paired the saree with a sleeveless sequined blouse and wore matching accessories that took her look to the next level. As per ANI, interacting with the media on the red carpet, the actor mentioned it was a 'huge honour to be representing her country on an international platform. She said, "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude."

#WATCH | France: "It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country has seen very often. So when we are given the opportunity, we should take it with a lot of humility & gratitude," says actor Deepika Padukone upon arriving for #CannesFilmFestival2022 opening party pic.twitter.com/To3dSpMZ6j — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

The Bollywood star's next red carpet look saw her looking elegant in a bright red Louis Vuitton gown. The gown has multiple layers and a plunging neckline and had fans fall head over heels in love with her look. Her husband Ranveer Singh also loved her Cannes Film Festival red carpet look and mentioned she was 'killing' with the pictures in the comments section. He wrote, "Ok ! That’s it! I’m taking a flight"

Image: Twitter/@Ranveertbt