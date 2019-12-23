Can't Handle This Trolling: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi Goes Off Social Media Over CAA

Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi announced that he is temporarily going off Twitter after all the trolling and hate he received for criticizing Citizenship Amendment Bill. After ace photographer Atul Kasbekar shared a video of Jaaferi speaking at a protest event, the actor faced flak on social media. Jaaved called the CAA Bill 'dangerous, communal and unconstitutional.' This is not the first time a celebrity quit Twitter for receiving hate. Anurag Kashyap in August 2019 had announced his break from the micro-blogging site. The director came back on Twitter in December 2019.

Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 22, 2019

My good friend for over 30 years @jaavedjaaferi has some simple wisdom this Sunday morning



It’s the best few minutes of your weekend

Do listen 🇮🇳🙏🏽🇮🇳#IndiaFirst



pic.twitter.com/gQZz9Rhzll — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) December 22, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Aabhar rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday. Ending the CAA debate, Modi said, “I want to ask the people who're spreading false rumours about CAA, did we ask anyone about their religion or political beliefs when we took the decision to authorize the unauthorized colonies in Delhi? The country won't accept the false claims that I am taking away peoples' rights. I challenge these false rumours spreading people to find partiality in any decision of mine. Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country?”

He further said, "The 130 crore Indians have no connection to the CAB. A lot of lies are being spread about NRC as well. It was made during the Congress regime. Where were the protesters then? We did not make it, nor did we bring it to the Parliament or announce it. I request the youth of the country to read the Act in detail and not to fall prey to the rumours of detention centres being spread by Urban Naxals and Congress. It's a lie and is dividing the nation. The Muslims of India don't need to worry at all. The CAB and the NRC will not apply to the Muslims of the country. It's a white lie."

