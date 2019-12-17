Akshay Kumar Called 'spineless' On Twitter; Anurag Kashyap Concurs

Akshay Kumar on Monday distanced himself from a post on Twitter that made fun of Delhi police's clash with the students of Jamia Milia after their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Akshay said he had accidentally liked the tweet with the caption,"Badhai Ho... Jamia me Azaadi mili hai". The user had posted a video of showing students running away from police personnel. "Regarding the 'like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts," the superstar said.

Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Taapsee, Richa react on clashes between students & Delhi Police

Director Anurag Kashyap who returned on Twitter after a gap of four months, agreed to a user on Twitter who called Akshay Kumar 'spineless'. He retweeted the user's comment and wrote: "Absolutely". Comedian Aditi Mittal too questioned Kumar's tweet.

ALSO READ | Film fraternity reacts to Jamia Millia University’s protests against CAA

How did it end up on your TL of 26 people that you follow? https://t.co/naDW7CDvwU — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) December 16, 2019

Student protest against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. There were severe clashes in the national capital on Sunday. People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well.

ALSO READ | Anti-CAA Delhi Protests: Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Alankrita Shrivastava react

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.